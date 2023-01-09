Police looking for suspects in shooting at Green Bay apartment

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are searching for suspects in shots fired at an apartment building early Monday.

At about 1:45 a.m., officers were called to investigate “gunfire that had struck and entered” an apartment in the 500 block of S. Fisk Street.

Three people were inside the apartment but were not hurt.

A parked vehicle was also hit by gunfire.

Witnesses told police that two men ran away from the scene.

“We do not believe that this was a random incident,” police say. “This investigation is ongoing, and no additional details will be released at this time.”

A 20-year-old Green Bay woman, a 22-year-old Green Bay man and a 20-year-old Milwaukee man were in the apartment at the time of the shooting.

If you have information, call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200.

To leave an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867) or visit www.432stop.com

