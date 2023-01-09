Police: Green Bay mom left kids alone while she was at bar

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 25-year-old Green Bay woman is accused of leaving her children alone while she went to a bar. Her non-verbal son was found wandering in a downtown parking ramp.

The mom, who was not identified, was arrested on charges of neglecting a child and a probation violation.

On Jan. 7, Officer Kendal Herwald was on patrol when he came upon a 6-year-old boy in the Pine Street parking ramp. Police say the boy is non-verbal.

The officers brought the child to his squad car to get him warm during the 20-degree temperatures.

Police found the boy’s address and officers went to the home and found the boy’s sister home alone.

“Police were able to contact the 25-year-old Green Bay mom, who was at a bar and claimed that she had left the children with a babysitter, who when interviewed, told officers, she was never contacted,” police say.

Police praised the quick response.

“This could’ve ended in tragedy. We must recognize our officer’s quick actions on the matter and the work by our crime analysis division to identify non-verbal residents when reported to the Green Bay Police by their family members. This resource has proven to be very useful related to this most recent incident,” said Commander Kevin Warych, Green Bay Police Department.

If you have a non-verbal family member, you can call (920) 448-3200 and ask to speak with someone who can put that person in the database.

