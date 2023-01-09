Packers’ Walker apologizes for pushing Lions athletic trainer

Green Bay Packers' Quay Walker runs a drill during an NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May...
Green Bay Packers' Quay Walker runs a drill during an NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May 6, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Quay Walker has apologized for pushing a Detroit athletic trainer during Sunday night’s loss to the Lions.

Walker, a rookie, apologized in a series of Tweets Monday morning. The shove happened as the Lions staffers were tending to an injured player.

“I want to apologize publicly about what happened Sunday night. I reacted off of my emotions again and take full responsibility of making another stupid decision. Since then I’ve questioned myself on why did I do what I did when the trainer was doing his job!! I was wrong!!”

“I understand I have to face everything that comes with the decision I’ve made and I’m definitely paying for it now.”

“Also to explain my frustration in the tunnel. I wasn’t upset about being kicked out, I just knew I messed up again and was wrong for what I did and couldn’t believe I did it again. To the Detroit lions and to the entire training staff including the person I did that too. I’m sorry.”

Walker was ejected from the game after the shove. It was the second time this season he’s been tossed for pushing a member of the opposing team staff.

Walker was widely criticized for the shove that happened nearly one week after athletic trainers and medical personnel helped save the life of Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin when he suffered a heart attack on the field.

Critics have called for Walker to face suspension.

When asked about the Walker shove, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said his team has to be “more mentally tough.”

“That is unacceptable,” LaFleur said. “I’ve got a much higher standard for our players than to do silly things like that. We’ve got a guy ejected twice. I don’t think I’ve ever seen that in my career. We’ve got to be much more mentally tough. Any time our guys commit personal fouls I take that very personally because I think that’s always a reflection of myself and the standards we set for these players. And we’ve got to be better and we’ve got to learn from that because that is unacceptable.”

The Packers selected the Georgia standout in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Packers lost 20-16 to the Lions Sunday. Green Bay was eliminated from the playoffs.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Change of address scam is spreading
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Thieves stealing identities through change-of-address scam
Firefighters warn of radon gas in homes
Wisconsin Department of Health Services urges residents to test their homes for radon
Menards
Richest billionaires in Wisconsin
Amtrak might come to Green Bay
Green Bay, Fox Cities seek extension of Amtrak line
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack

Latest News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers sits on the turf after throwing an interception...
Rodgers, Packers lose 20-16 to Lions, miss playoffs
Packers Fans show huge support
Packers fans hope to tame the Lions
Packers logo
Packers linebacker fractures his femur
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts with Green Bay Packers wide receiver...
Late-season runs raise stakes for Lions-Packers matchup