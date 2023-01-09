Packers’ Walker apologizes for pushing Lions athletic trainer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Quay Walker has apologized for pushing a Detroit athletic trainer during Sunday night’s loss to the Lions.

Walker, a rookie, apologized in a series of Tweets Monday morning. The shove happened as the Lions staffers were tending to an injured player.

“I want to apologize publicly about what happened Sunday night. I reacted off of my emotions again and take full responsibility of making another stupid decision. Since then I’ve questioned myself on why did I do what I did when the trainer was doing his job!! I was wrong!!”

“I understand I have to face everything that comes with the decision I’ve made and I’m definitely paying for it now.”

“Also to explain my frustration in the tunnel. I wasn’t upset about being kicked out, I just knew I messed up again and was wrong for what I did and couldn’t believe I did it again. To the Detroit lions and to the entire training staff including the person I did that too. I’m sorry.”

Walker was ejected from the game after the shove. It was the second time this season he’s been tossed for pushing a member of the opposing team staff.

Walker was widely criticized for the shove that happened nearly one week after athletic trainers and medical personnel helped save the life of Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin when he suffered a heart attack on the field.

Critics have called for Walker to face suspension.

Quay Walker deserves a one-year suspension from the NFL.



When asked about the Walker shove, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said his team has to be “more mentally tough.”

“That is unacceptable,” LaFleur said. “I’ve got a much higher standard for our players than to do silly things like that. We’ve got a guy ejected twice. I don’t think I’ve ever seen that in my career. We’ve got to be much more mentally tough. Any time our guys commit personal fouls I take that very personally because I think that’s always a reflection of myself and the standards we set for these players. And we’ve got to be better and we’ve got to learn from that because that is unacceptable.”

Quay Walker has been kicked out of the game for unsportsmanlike conduct, pushing a Lions staffer.



The Packers selected the Georgia standout in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Packers lost 20-16 to the Lions Sunday. Green Bay was eliminated from the playoffs.

