Packers fans hope to tame the Lions

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - “Snow, ice rain. I don’t care. I’m at Lambeau!”

Sue and Chris Searles made the trip to Titletown from Minnesota. They’re just a couple of the fans that flooded Lambeau hours before kickoff.

“Right when we got into one of the parking lots we were screaming ‘Go Pack Go!’... definitely some high energy here!” Melissa from Racine said.

Action 2 News caught up with game-goers practicing their best Lambeau leap, buying last-minute merchandise and of course, setting up grills for tailgates.

“This is one way we get to bond with our friends and kind of get excited to cheer the team on,” frequent tailgater Matt Lutsey explained.

Fans know there’s a lot on the line...-

“Oh my gosh. It’s making us all want to throw up just a little bit,” Missy Karll from Wisconsin Dells explained.

If the Packers tame the Lions, they secure a spot in the playoffs.

“Especially looking back to 2010 I think we play better as the underdog so I think we’re in as good a spot as we could be,” Lutsey continued.

A lot of supporters felt confident the team could pull off the win Sunday.

“Packers are gonna win. Might be a squeaker, but I think we’ll win,” Chris Searles predicted.

Todd Stiner made the trip all the way from Toronto, Canada. He said, “It’s the packers. I’m not going to cheer for anyone else but the packers. I think every week they’re gonna week whether they’re 4 in 8 or 1 in 9. They’re gonna win every week in my eyes.”

No matter what happens, fans said they’ll continue wearing their green and gold with pride.

“Just to be inside Lambeau Field is unbelievable to me...” Stiner said. “I’m definitely coming back. I tell you that. I’m definitely coming back.”

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.