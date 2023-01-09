No joy in Titletown after the Packers strike out

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Was Sunday night the last time we saw Aaron Rodgers walk off Lambeau Field?

It’s the question many fans are asking after Sunday’s crushing, 4-point loss to the Detroit Lions, keeping Green Bay out of the postseason.

The season that had highs and lows ended pretty low at Lambeau Field. You could feel the disappointment at the stadium the day after the Packers’ Cinderella run for the playoffs was halted.

Several fans we met at the Packers Pro Shop expressed their disappointment in how their team played in that game. Many Green Bay fans even made the journey from cities like Chicago and Dallas just to see this game.

“Our guys, you know, I know they wanted to win the game and they just didn’t have it in them last night,” Brian Mathews said, “and unfortunately that’s just how it goes sometimes.”

“About 4 minutes to go, you know, there they were. It only took a couple of plays, and once that first down was made, we were done,” Peter Norvold recounted.

“I’m disappointed, obviously, but, you know, we’ll just wait until next year,” Andrew Reyna said.

Despite the loss, many Packers fans are looking forward to what could be in store next season and if the team will be led by Aaron Rodgers.

“I think he’s done. I think he’s done. I think the fire’s out for him, and they say when the fire runs out, that’s when he’s going to call it,” Kyle Warner expressed.

“I think he’ll be around,” Peter Reinold said. “Yeah, I don’t think he wants to go out like this. I think he wants to give it another shot. I hope he does.”

“I don’t mind him coming back, but if it changes, it changes,” Troy Hanson said.

While the loss is hard for Packers fans to swallow, it was a rare taste of victory this season for the Lions. Both teams went into the game with 8-8 records.

Sergio LaTorre, a Detroit fan, said, “Ever since I’ve been alive, and I’m 65 years old, the Lions never won squat. So again, when Detroit does win, God knows what’s gonna happen in the city. They’re gonna go nuts. Because again, we’ve never experienced what you guys have experienced so many times.”

LaTorre added, “We’ve been to stadiums where we never want to go back again, but we’ll be back here, because again, you’re great people, you’re good people.”

