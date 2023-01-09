Madison East HS drag show postponed amid safety concerns

pride
pride(AKNS)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A student-organized drag show that was supposed to take place next week at Madison East High School has been postponed amid safety concerns, a district spokesperson confirmed Monday.

The drag show, organized by the student organization Gender and Sexuality Alliance, was set to be the school’s first annual show on Jan. 19. Principal Mikki Smith referenced the show in a monthly newsletter, describing it as family-friendly and that it is intended to “celebrate, affirm, and support EHS students and staff in our LGBTQIA+ as well as our larger school community.”

District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said the district and school have received many messages in support of the event, but also several messages that “have raised a number of safety concerns for this student-led event.” LeMonds noted the event has received lots of local and national media attention.

Former Gov. Scott Walker came out in opposition of the event in a tweet posted last week, comparing the event to a strip show and calling it “particularly wrong at school.” An attorney with Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, a conservative law firm, also referenced the event and criticized a potential use of tax dollars.

MMSD School Board President Ali Muldrow countered Walker’s remarks in a Facebook post, saying his comments were “intentionally inaccurate and misleading.”

“Without question, the safety of all of our students, staff and families must be our top priority,” LeMonds said.

An exact date for when the event would be rescheduled was not provided.

“We know how disappointing this news is for many of our students, however we feel this decision was necessary to provide time to refine our safety plan around this very important celebration,” LeMonds added.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christina Badalamenti was charged with two counts of child neglect not resulting in harm
Police: Green Bay mom left kids alone while she was at bar
Fentanyl pills.
15-year-old charged with reckless homicide in teen’s overdose death in De Pere
Green Bay Packers' Quay Walker runs a drill during an NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May...
Packers’ Walker apologizes for pushing Lions athletic trainer
Mary Jo Pepin is accused of burglarizing a church in De Pere on December 25, 2022
Appleton woman charged with Christmas Day church burglary in De Pere
Change of address scam is spreading
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Thieves stealing identities through change-of-address scam

Latest News

January 10 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some slick spots
MacArthur Elementary School in Green Bay
Green Bay schools develop 10-year plan
Green Bay Metro Fire Department
Green Bay duplex fire leaves 8 without homes
Christina Badalamenti was charged with two counts of child neglect not resulting in harm
Police: Green Bay mom left kids alone while she was at bar
First Alert Weather forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A warm taste of winter