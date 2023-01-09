Lawsuit against Kiel school district dismissed

Kiel school banner
Kiel school banner
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KIEL, Wis. (WBAY) - A lawsuit filed against the Kiel Area School District by a former student has been dismissed in federal court.

A stipulation for dismissal filed last Thursday says all of the parties agreed that the matter may be dismissed.

Court records indicate the suit was dismissed with prejudice, meaning the decision is final and the case cannot be re-filed in the future.

According to the complaint, the student, acting through his parents, claimed the district continuously disregarded racial harassment and failed to “reasonably intervene to prevent it.” The student, who is Black, said the bullying got so bad he had to transfer to another school.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Change of address scam is spreading
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Thieves stealing identities through change-of-address scam
Firefighters warn of radon gas in homes
Wisconsin Department of Health Services urges residents to test their homes for radon
Menards
Richest billionaires in Wisconsin
Amtrak might come to Green Bay
Green Bay, Fox Cities seek extension of Amtrak line
Green Bay Packers' Quay Walker runs a drill during an NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May...
Packers’ Walker apologizes for pushing Lions athletic trainer

Latest News

GoRescue says CPR and AED training can save lives.
Knowing the basics of CPR could help save a life when time is of the essence
Walmart store sign (file image)
Shawano Walmart evacuated after fight with gun, knife
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers sits on the turf after throwing an interception...
No joy in Titletown after the Packers strike out
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Police looking for suspects in shooting at Green Bay apartment