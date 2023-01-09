Lawsuit against Kiel school district dismissed

KIEL, Wis. (WBAY) - A lawsuit filed against the Kiel Area School District by a former student has been dismissed in federal court.

A stipulation for dismissal filed last Thursday says all of the parties agreed that the matter may be dismissed.

Court records indicate the suit was dismissed with prejudice, meaning the decision is final and the case cannot be re-filed in the future.

According to the complaint, the student, acting through his parents, claimed the district continuously disregarded racial harassment and failed to “reasonably intervene to prevent it.” The student, who is Black, said the bullying got so bad he had to transfer to another school.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.