Knowing the basics of CPR could help save a life when time is of the essence

GoRescue says CPR and AED training can save lives.
GoRescue says CPR and AED training can save lives.(WBRC)
By Brittany Schmidt
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin is well enough to transfer to a hospital in Buffalo just one week after he suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the football field.

The medical staff that rushed to his side and immediately performed CPR are credited with saving his life.

It’s something so critical when the heart stops that local professionals hope this encourages everyone to learn at least the basics of CPR.

If someone collapses, the most important thing to do is call 911 and start chest compressions. This will help push the oxygenated blood already in the body to important organs, like the brain, heart and lungs.

James Boland, an EMS instructor and coordinator at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College said mouth-to-mouth is no longer recommended for the public to perform CPR. Instead, he said you should link your hands and push down in the middle of the sternum with the palms of your hands.

“You can’t hurt them anymore. They’re already dead and so doing CPR, if you hear that cracking don’t stop,” said Boland. “We really need to compress the chest about two to two and a half inches which is a long way in order to get that oxygenated blood to move from the heart to the brain and circulating to all the rest of the body.”

To maintain a rhythm, Boland said it’s a good idea to sing the song ‘Staying alive’ to keep to the beat.

If an AED is available, Boland said they are simple to use. All you need to do is turn it on and follow the instructions. He said don’t wait for first responders to arrive before using it because time is of the essence

“They always say every one minute that someone doesn’t start CPR, they lose 10% of their chance of life,” said Boland.

Boland admits CPR can be scary because you don’t want to hurt someone, but he said Wisconsin has a Good Samaritan Law for reassurance.

“If you acted in good faith and you try to do that the best you possibly can and never took any gratuity for it, you can’t be sued,” said Boland.

Boland encourages everyone to step in and help if someone goes into cardiac arrest because doing something is better than doing nothing when time matters.

“The more we can get the lay public test and learn CPR, the better off we all are,” said Boland.

If you are interested in taking a course on CPR, click here to head to NWTC’s website.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Change of address scam is spreading
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Thieves stealing identities through change-of-address scam
Firefighters warn of radon gas in homes
Wisconsin Department of Health Services urges residents to test their homes for radon
Menards
Richest billionaires in Wisconsin
Amtrak might come to Green Bay
Green Bay, Fox Cities seek extension of Amtrak line
Green Bay Packers' Quay Walker runs a drill during an NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May...
Packers’ Walker apologizes for pushing Lions athletic trainer

Latest News

This is one of many homes for sale in South Marquette during a time where the market is...
Study: Wisconsin housing shortage expected to get worse
First Alert Weather forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Chance of ice, snow with warmer weather
Walmart store sign (file image)
Shawano Walmart evacuated after fight with gun, knife
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers sits on the turf after throwing an interception...
No joy in Titletown after the Packers strike out