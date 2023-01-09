INCREASING CLOUDS LATER TODAY

Enjoy the sun today while it lasts because the rest of the week is going to be pretty cloudy. Highs will range from the upper 20s to lower 30s for most of the area this afternoon. Not too bad for mid January.

A few weak weather makers will move across our area through midweek. The first one will be tonight and tomorrow. A little bit of light freezing drizzle or light snow could occur, especially NORTH of Green Bay. This could cause some slick spots to develop for the Tuesday morning commute. Temperatures will be warming well into the 30s in most locations by Tuesday afternoon. Another disturbance Tuesday night into Wednesday may also produce light wintry mix and/or snow across the region. Highs on Wednesday should climb well into the 30s.

A bigger storm system will track to our south Thursday and Friday. While there may be some passing flakes or light snow showers at times here in northeast WI, the main effect will be increasing northerly winds for a few days. Winds ease briefly by Friday night.

Above average temperatures look to continue through the weekend and into next week... or longer. Arctic air remains locked up in Canada for now.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W/SW 1-10 MPH

TUESDAY: E/NE 1-10 MPH

TODAY: Increasing clouds. Not as cold. HIGH: 30

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Late flakes or icy drizzle, especially NORTH. LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Overcast again. A few flurries. Early icy drizzle is possible. HIGH: 37 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: Early icy drizzle or flakes. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 38 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: Cloudy and blustery. Flakes possible. HIGH: 34 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. A bit colder and still blustery. HIGH: 31 LOW: 22

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Less wind. HIGH: 32 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Mild for the middle of January. Turning breezy. HIGH: 35

