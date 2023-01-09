HAZY SUNSHINE AND CLOUDS TODAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:25 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
After about a week of cloudy skies, many folks were happy to see some emerging sun yesterday. If you didn’t, you’ll probably be in luck today... We’re expecting a hazy mix of sunshine and clouds. Before clouds thicken up late in the day, our high temperatures will rise to near 30 degrees. It won’t be as cold as it has been recently.

The weather looks unsettled over the next few days, but there’s no big storms in sight... Late tonight, the first of a few weak disturbances, will bring us some scattered freezing drizzle and snowflakes. This spotty, light precipitation will continue at times through the midweek. It will be a minor nuisance for drivers, and unfortunately not help increase our current snowpack for winter sports enthusiasts. Your severe weather outlook is VERY LOW.

Our weather will dry out late in the week, as a stronger storm system passes to our southeast. As this weathermaker heads towards the East Coast, the wind is going to get stronger. Even though Thursday and Friday is looking blustery, the arctic air we often see this time of year is staying to our north. Temperatures will remain milder than normal through the middle of January.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W/SW 1-10 MPH

TUESDAY: E/NE 1-10 MPH

TODAY: Hazy sunshine and clouds. Not as cold. HIGH: 30

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Late flakes or icy drizzle. LOW: 26

TUESDAY: Overcast again. A few flurries. Early icy drizzle is possible. HIGH: 37 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: Early icy drizzle or flakes. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 37 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: Cloudy and blustery. Flakes possible. HIGH: 35 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. A bit colder and still blustery. HIGH: 32 LOW: 24

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Less wind. HIGH: 32 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Mild for the middle of January. HIGH: 36

