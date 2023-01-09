Gov. Evers appoints James Bond as Wisconsin DVA secretary

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has appointed James Bond to serve as secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Bond is the first openly LGBTQ person to lead one of the state’s cabinet agencies.

Bond served in the United States Marine Corps from 1983 to 1988. He is a disabled veteran.

“James has been a dedicated leader at DVA for over a decade and has served the Department and Wisconsin veterans well as deputy secretary,” said Gov. Evers. “As a veteran himself, along with his decades of state service, I have no doubt he will bring a wealth of experience, knowledge, and expertise to this role as secretary. I look forward to continuing our work together to serve Wisconsin’s more than 300,000 veterans and ensure they receive the benefits, support, and resources they have earned through their service to be successful in their civilian lives.”

Bond has been with the DVA since 2010 and was appointed to deputy secretary in 2019.

“I’d like to thank Governor Evers for this incredible honor,” said Secretary-designee James Bond. “I have built a career in service—service to my country, the state of Wisconsin, and to fellow veterans. As secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs, I will continue in this vein and work with veteran advocates across 72 counties and 11 Tribal Nations to deliver benefits and services veterans have earned, tell their stories, and honor their contributions. Together, we will forge a better future for all Wisconsin veterans and their families.”

Bond lives in Madison with his husband and their two sons.

Bond succeeds the retiring secretary Mary Kolar.

