Appleton woman charged with Christmas Day church burglary in De Pere

Mary Jo Pepin is accused of burglarizing a church in De Pere on December 25, 2022
Mary Jo Pepin is accused of burglarizing a church in De Pere on December 25, 2022(Brown County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - An Appleton woman was formally charged Monday with a burglary at a De Pere church that happened on Christmas Day.

Mary Jo Pepin, who turns 66 next week, is charged with burglary of a building, which carries up to 12½ years in prison, and misdemeanor theft.

Police responded to a report of a possible burglary in progress at Our Lady of Lourdes church and school just before 5 p.m. that Sunday night.

In the criminal complaint, a witness said there were break-ins recently and money was missing, so cameras were installed throughout the building, and a woman was seen on video who shouldn’t have been in the building at the time. The camera that took that image was missing; the wall charger was left behind. Police found shoeprints in the snow approaching the social hall door and more prints away from the school outside the courtyard door.

An image of the woman was distributed to local media and on social media, and police received a tip identifying Mary Jo Pepin as a suspect.

Intruder sought by De Pere Police
Intruder sought by De Pere Police(Intruder sought by De Pere Police)

Pepin has prior convictions for burglary in Brown, Outagamie and Winnebago counties dating back to 2001, according to online court records. A camera at West De Pere Intermediate School captured a blue Ford SUV passing the church minutes before the burglary, and police checked Department of Transportation records to confirm Pepin owns a blue Ford SUV.

On Friday, police went to Pepin’s home to issue a search warrant. No one answered the door, but when police went in they found Pepin sitting on the couch. The officer in the criminal complaint says Pepin didn’t seem surprised to see police. Officers found boots matching the shoe prints outside Our Lady of Lourdes, along with a hat and shoes matching a woman seen on video from a previous break-in at the church in November.

