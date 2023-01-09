2 men arrested, runaway found after chase in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Two Milwaukee men were arrested after a chase in Fond du Lac early Monday.

Police say a teen runaway was in the vehicle at the time.

At 12:18 a.m., police attempted to stop a vehicle reported stolen out of Milwaukee. The car was spotted in the area of S. Butler Street and Forest Avenue.

The driver took off, driving through the southwest portion of the city before getting on I-41. Police say the chase reached speeds of 100 mph.

Officers put out spike strips and the vehicle came to a stop at a rest area along the interstate.

The driver ran off but was arrested after a short foot chase.

The driver, a 24-year-old Milwaukee man, was arrested on charges of felony fleeing and eluding, felony first-degree recklessly endangering safety, felony operating vehicle without owner’s consent, two counts of resisting/obstructing, and misdemeanor bail jumping.

An 18-year-old Milwaukee man in the vehicle was arrested on a charge of resisting/obstruction.

A 15-year-old girl reported as a runaway from Milwaukee was also in the vehicle.

No names were released.

Fond du Lac Police Department received help from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

