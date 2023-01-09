2 men arrested, runaway found after chase in Fond du Lac

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Two Milwaukee men were arrested after a chase in Fond du Lac early Monday.

Police say a teen runaway was in the vehicle at the time.

At 12:18 a.m., police attempted to stop a vehicle reported stolen out of Milwaukee. The car was spotted in the area of S. Butler Street and Forest Avenue.

The driver took off, driving through the southwest portion of the city before getting on I-41. Police say the chase reached speeds of 100 mph.

Officers put out spike strips and the vehicle came to a stop at a rest area along the interstate.

The driver ran off but was arrested after a short foot chase.

The driver, a 24-year-old Milwaukee man, was arrested on charges of felony fleeing and eluding, felony first-degree recklessly endangering safety, felony operating vehicle without owner’s consent, two counts of resisting/obstructing, and misdemeanor bail jumping.

An 18-year-old Milwaukee man in the vehicle was arrested on a charge of resisting/obstruction.

A 15-year-old girl reported as a runaway from Milwaukee was also in the vehicle.

No names were released.

Fond du Lac Police Department received help from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Change of address scam is spreading
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Thieves stealing identities through change-of-address scam
Firefighters warn of radon gas in homes
Wisconsin Department of Health Services urges residents to test their homes for radon
Menards
Richest billionaires in Wisconsin
Amtrak might come to Green Bay
Green Bay, Fox Cities seek extension of Amtrak line
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack

Latest News

January 9 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mild start to January
Packers Fans show huge support
Packers Fans show huge support
Packers Fans show huge support
Packers fans hope to tame the Lions
Mild days ahead of us
FIRST ALERT WEATHER