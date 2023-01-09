1 facing charges in Manitowoc shooting

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A suspect is in custody in connection to a shooting in Manitowoc early Monday, police say.

At about 1:09 a.m., officers were called to the area of S. 13th Street and Madison Street for multiple reports of gunshots.

Police found shell casings on the ground. Officers have found no victims with injuries related to the shooting.

Officers set up a perimeter and blocked several streets.

Several suspects were located and taken into custody. One person was taken to jail on a warrant through probation and parole. That suspect is being held on charges related to the shooting.

Other suspects were released without charges.

“The incident is no longer active and there is no continued danger to the public. The investigation is ongoing at this time,” says Lt. Nathan Barnes.

If you have information, call Manitowoc Police at 920-686-6551.

