Wisconsin Department of Health Services urges residents to test their homes for radon

Firefighters warn of radon gas in homes
Firefighters warn of radon gas in homes
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Radon exposure is the second lading cause of lung cancer overall and the leading cause of cancer for non-smokers, according to the Wisconsin Departmen of Health Services (DHS).

During National Radon Action Month, the department is encouraging residents and business owners to test their homes and buildings for radon. Eeasy-to-use test kits are widely available.

“Radon is an environmental health issue in our state. Approximately one in 10 homes have elevated radon levels across Wisconsin,” said Paula Tran, State Health Officer. “Reducing radon exposure and radon-induced lung cancer in Wisconsin depends on encouraging and supporting all Wisconsinites, including property owners and tenants, to be proactive about testing for radon.”

Radon, an odorless, radioactive gas naturally present in the ground, enters buildings through their foundations. Radon causes more lung cancer among non-smokers than secondhand tobacco smoke. An estimated 21,000 lung cancer deaths per year among non-smokers are caused by radon, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Surgeon General, and approximately 962 of these deaths are in Wisconsin. Fortunately, this cause of lung cancer is largely preventable, and the first step is to test your house or apartment for radon.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Packers logo
Packers linebacker fractures his femur
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Police: Customer shoots, kills robber at Mexican restaurant, then returns stolen money to patrons
Change of address scam is spreading
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Thieves stealing identities through change-of-address scam
Menards
Richest billionaires in Wisconsin

Latest News

Items Museum of the Lost
Kaukauna Public Library presents: “The Museum of the Lost”
Change of address scam is spreading
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT
Police searching for Fond du Lac man in connection to domestic violence incident
Change of address scam is spreading
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Thieves stealing identities through change-of-address scam