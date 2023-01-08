SNOW FLURRIES POSSIBLE, OTHERWISE A QUIET WEEK AHEAD...

High pressure moved across Wisconsin Saturday night changing the wind direction from the north to the south. Slowly, milder temperatures will move into Wisconsin into the new week keeping temperatures seasonal and eventually slightly warmer by Tuesday and Wednesday. Unfortunately, the cloud cover will stick around for the upcoming week. There will be moments of brief sunshine, but clouds will stick around more than the sunshine. For the last home game for the Packers, the weather will be mostly cloudy with seasonal temperatures in the lower 30s and upper 20s during tailgating and kickoff times. By the end of the game, temperatures will fall to the lower 20s with wind chills not too far off from the temperatures. Tonight will be mostly cloudy again with lows in the lower 20s and upper teens.

Heading into the new week, the quiet weather will continue with very minimal chances of snow flurries. Tuesday and Thursday night are the best chances for isolated to scattered snow flurries, but accumulation will be little to none making traffic just fine. Temperatures will not fluctuate much with slightly warmer highs Tuesday and Wednesday in the upper 30s. Otherwise, highs will be in the lower 30s with lows in the 20s.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 5-10 MPH

MONDAY: W 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Morning clouds, partly sunny. HIGH: 29

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy still, not as cold. LOW: 21

MONDAY: Partly sunny again. Late snow flurries possible. HIGH: 30 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: Early snow flurries, overcast and slightly warmer. HIGH: 35 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Mild. HIGH: 37 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: Overcast, late chance of snow/wintry mix. HIGH: 34 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: Early clouds, partly sunny. HIGH: 33 LOW: 23

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 32

