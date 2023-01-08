RELATIVELY QUIET & MILD WEEK AHEAD

The weather pattern for the next week isn’t very January-like. Temperatures will remain above average and moisture appears meager at best. Any major winter weather concerns for the next week appear low at this time.

For tonight... lows in the low 20s and teens are expected. Brisk WSW breezes will keep wind chills in the teens and single digits. Thankfully there won’t be any major weather issues for the Packers game in Green Bay. Low clouds may fill back in during the night. Some patchy fog is also possible again.

Look for variably cloudy skies on Monday with highs near 30°. That’s about 5° warmer than average for this time of year.

A few weak disturbances may produce some light wintry precipitation or rain showers Monday night through Wednesday. Moisture is very limited so don’t expect a lot from whatever occurs.

A stronger weather maker will likely stay south of our area Thursday and Friday, but it will be close enough to stir up brisk northerly breezes and perhaps some passing snow showers or flurries. That’s about it. Above average temperatures will continue into next weekend as well.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: WSW 5-10 MPH

MONDAY: WSW/SE 3-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Variably cloudy. Patchy fog. Wind chills in the 10s & 0s. LOW: 20

MONDAY: Variably cloudy. HIGH: 30 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few passing flakes or sprinkles. HIGH: 37 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain or snow showers. HIGH: 38 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few snow showers. Turning breezy. HIGH: 35 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of a passing snow shower. HIGH: 32 LOW: 21

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 32 LOW: 21

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 32

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.