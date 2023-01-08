Kaukauna Public Library presents: “The Museum of the Lost”

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Kaukauna Public Library has collected a large amount of lost and left behind items and has decided to create a temporary exhibit to attract patrons to the library in the hopes of reuniting items with their owners.

The staff has come up with unique and entertaining titles for the objects, so even if you aren’t missing anything, you can enjoy the display.

The “exhibit” will be up for two weeks beginning on Monday, January 9, 2023. At the end of the display, the remaining items will be donated.

