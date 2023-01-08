Fond du Lac Police searching for Fond du Lac man in connection to domestic violence incident.

(NBC15)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac Police are searching for a Fond du Lac man in connection to a domestic violence incident.

Fond du Lac Police officers were called to its lobby after hours for a domestic dispute complaint.

Police say a 39-year-old Fond du Lac woman , who had multiple lacerations to her neck and arms, ran to the police station from her apartment in the city around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she received medical treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

Police are looking for a 46-year-old Fond du Lac man, who they say is a suspect in connection to the incident.

No arrests have made at this time and the investigation is in the preliminary stages, although police say the people involved knew each other and this is an isolated incident.

The FDLPD is asking for help from the community.  If you have information related to this incident or the whereabouts of the suspect, please contact the Fond du Lac County Communications Center at (920) 906-5555 or the Crime Alert line at (920) 322-3740, callers can request to remain anonymous.

The City of Fond du Lac Police Department was assisted by the City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue in this incident.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Packers logo
Packers linebacker fractures his femur
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Police: Customer shoots, kills robber at Mexican restaurant, then returns stolen money to patrons
Menards
Richest billionaires in Wisconsin
Police in Oklahoma said they have taken a 12-year-old girl into custody for stabbing her brother.
Police: 12-year-old girl arrested after stabbing, killing younger brother

Latest News

Generic mailbox photo
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Thieves stealing identities through change-of-address scam
Amtrak might come to Green Bay
Amtrak might come to Green Bay
Brighter on Sunday with good game day weather
Brighter on Sunday with good game day weather
1 firefighter injured battling restaurant fire in Minden
One person dead after home burns down in Marinette