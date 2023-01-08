Fond du Lac Police searching for Fond du Lac man in connection to domestic violence incident.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac Police are searching for a Fond du Lac man in connection to a domestic violence incident.

Fond du Lac Police officers were called to its lobby after hours for a domestic dispute complaint.

Police say a 39-year-old Fond du Lac woman , who had multiple lacerations to her neck and arms, ran to the police station from her apartment in the city around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she received medical treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

Police are looking for a 46-year-old Fond du Lac man, who they say is a suspect in connection to the incident.

No arrests have made at this time and the investigation is in the preliminary stages, although police say the people involved knew each other and this is an isolated incident.

The FDLPD is asking for help from the community. If you have information related to this incident or the whereabouts of the suspect, please contact the Fond du Lac County Communications Center at (920) 906-5555 or the Crime Alert line at (920) 322-3740, callers can request to remain anonymous.

The City of Fond du Lac Police Department was assisted by the City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue in this incident.

