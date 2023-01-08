CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Thieves stealing identities through change-of-address scam

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Not getting as much mail as usual? Missing important bills? Scammers have been changing people’s addresses to commit identity theft.

The change-of-address scam is a type of mail fraud in which scammers trick the Postal Service into diverting your mail.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection has received complaints from victims.

“So this can be difficult for you to recognize immediately because there may be a small decrease in your mail. But if it happens during a big mailing season, the holiday mail season, you’re getting many flyers and other mail to your rural route carrier not addressed to you, so you’re still receiving things. Now you’re not really going to notice until you get a phone call about a past-due statement or get an email about a past-due statement. Or maybe until you say, ‘huh, I haven’t paid my bill yet this month.’ By then, the identity thief could have taken advantage, they could use your identity for criminal activity to sell to another thief. Or maybe it’s to steal your money,” says Michelle Reinen, Policy Advisor, DATCP.

There are three ways to file a change of address with the Postal Service:

In-person

Online at usps.com (requires debit or credit card to validate your identity)

By mail (no verification needed)

Consumer Protection says scammers can step in and use your name and address to send a change-of-address form to the Postal Service.

For every change-of-address form, the Post Office sends a validation letter to the customer’s previous address to notify them of the request. If you receive one but didn’t ask for one, that’s a clue that something is wrong.

“If you receive something in the mail that says ‘we’ve received your change of address and here’s where it’s going’, don’t think that’s a joke. Don’t think that’s junk mail. Go to the U.S. Postal Service location, call the Postal Inspection Service and report that you have not moved and there’s been a falsified change-of-address filed for your name and property so you can take action immediately,” Reinen says.

You can minimize your risks by switching to paperless notifications for bills and banking.

Shred mail that includes personal information.

Don’t leave mail sitting in your mailbox. If you’re going on vacation, put your mail on hold.

If you believe you are a victim, contact your local post office immediately.

