The City of Manitowoc is asking residents to use street salt sparsely

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Like most municipalities across Wisconsin, Manitowoc relies on salt to keep roads and sidewalks safe in the winter. However, many people are not aware that this salt has a degrading effect on lakes, streams and drinking water. Residents watch as crews with large trucks spread salt, leaving the impression salt is okay.

The truth is, it harms species diversity in lakes and streams and is even tainting drinking water.

The City of Manitowoc and dozens of Wisconsin municipalities are striving to improve winter maintenance programs to reduce the amount of salt entering our environment.

The City of Manitowoc has started using salt brine, calibrating the salt trucks, and has even used beet juice.

To continue making progress, the City of Manitowoc is giving away free Salt Wise cups to educate residents and the public about salt use. The cups contain the right amount of salt that should be used to treat about 10 squares of sidewalk for most conditions. Residents are encouraged to shovel the snow first and to be salt wise when spreading it.

Cups can be picked up at City Hall. Residents are also asked to go to www.wisaltwise.com to learn more about salt reduction strategies and the harmful effects it has on the environment.

