Type A and O blood supplies urgently needed in Appelton

Blood donation Type A and O needed in Appleton
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It has been a challenge for the Community Blood Center in Appleton. During the holidays and with winter weather plus seasonal illnesses, it has been harder to find eligible donors.

Community members are asked to donate blood to ensure it’s available for local hospitals in the days and weeks to come.

Tom McGreevey, Director of Donor Services, underscores the urgency: “The need is great right now. We are at only about 25% of where we optimally need to be for types A and O.”

Healthy and eligible blood donors are asked to schedule a blood donation immediately. All blood donors will receive a long-sleeved Community Blood Center t-shirt now through Sunday, January 15th while supplies last.

More information on how to schedule an appointment is available at wbay.com/links.

