Richest billionaires in Wisconsin

By Stacker
Updated: 1 hour ago
(Stacker) - The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class. According to Pew Research Center data, people in the U.S. became somewhat more critical of billionaires between 2020 and 2021. Although support for individual billionaires like Elon Musk or Bill Gates is relatively strong, many Americans view the ultra-rich—as a group rather than as individuals—negatively. Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.

The U.S.’s wealthiest billionaires are mostly concentrated within just a couple of industries: finance and investments, and technology. Other wealthy sectors include food and drink, fashion and retail, and media and entertainment. Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires that are residents of Wisconsin, using data from Forbes. Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of January 3. Forbes lists 7 billionaires in Wisconsin.

#7. James Cargill II

  • Net worth: $4.1 billion (#664 wealthiest in the world)
  • Residence: Birchwood, Wisconsin
  • Source of wealth: Cargill

#6. H. Fisk Johnson

  • Net worth: $5.0 billion (#519 wealthiest in the world)
  • Residence: Racine, Wisconsin
  • Source of wealth: cleaning products

#5. Helen Johnson-Leipold

  • Net worth: $5.0 billion (#516 wealthiest in the world)
  • Residence: Racine, Wisconsin
  • Source of wealth: cleaning products

#4. S. Curtis Johnson

  • Net worth: $5.0 billion (#516 wealthiest in the world)
  • Residence: Racine, Wisconsin
  • Source of wealth: cleaning products

#3. Judy Faulkner

  • Net worth: $7.0 billion (#330 wealthiest in the world)
  • Residence: Madison, Wisconsin
  • Source of wealth: healthcare software

#2. Diane Hendricks

  • Net worth: $12.5 billion (#144 wealthiest in the world)
  • Residence: Afton, Wisconsin
  • Source of wealth: building supplies

#1. John Menard Jr

  • Net worth: $18.0 billion (#88 wealthiest in the world)
  • Residence: Eau Claire, Wisconsin
  • Source of wealth: home improvement stores

