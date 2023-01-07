One person dead after home burns down in Marinette

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Marinette County Dispatch received numerous calls about a structure fire at 1:30 pm on January 6th. The fire was quickly confirmed to have set a home ablaze at 223 Terrace Avenue.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene. The Fire Department found the body of a 54-year old woman in the ruins of the house.

The Marinette Police Department is investigating how the fire started, together with the Marinette Fire Department, the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation Fire Marshall to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are asked to contact the Marinette Police Department.

