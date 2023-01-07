A LITTLE BRIGHTER ON SUNDAY WITH GOOD GAME DAY WEATHER

Low clouds have been a nuisance recently and there is a good chance that they’ll hang around tonight and into Sunday morning. We’re cautiously optimistic that things will brighten up by Sunday afternoon. Fingers crossed! Lows tonight will be mainly in the teens to low 20s with highs on Sunday in the low 30s.

Conditions during the Packers game at Lambeau Field Sunday evening look pretty good... but it will be chilly. Air temperatures in the mid to low 20s are expected during the game with wind chill values in the teens. All things considered, it’ll be relatively balmy for January football in Green Bay!

Packers Game Forecast (WBAY)

The coming week is shaping up to be above average and relatively quiet. No major weather makers are expected in our area so the odds of any significant moisture (snow or rain) is low. Some light snow or rain showers can’t be totally ruled out from Tuesday through Thursday... but the disturbances moving through our area will be weak. Precipitation chances remain at 20% or less.

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: CALM

SUNDAY: WSW 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. LOW: 17

SUNDAY: Pesky morning clouds. A little more sun by afternoon. Cool & quiet for the Packers game. HIGH: 31 LOW: 19

MONDAY: Mix of clouds & sun. HIGH: 33 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A passing rain or snow shower is possible. HIGH: 34 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A passing rain or snow shower is possible. HIGH: 34 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. A passing rain or snow shower is possible. HIGH: 34 LOW: 27

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Brisk & cool. HIGH: 33 LOW: 24

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 32

