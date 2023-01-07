FINALLY GETTING BACK INTO THE SUN THIS WEEKEND

The stubborn clouds are finally on their way out of the region. We’ll still begin Saturday with some degree of cloud cover, but skies should turn mostly sunny by the afternoon. Lows will be as cold as single digits in north-central Wisconsin, but should be in the teens around the Fox Valley and in the low 20s Lakeside. Look for highs Saturday to push to near 30 with a light north wind.

That wind turns southwesterly on Sunday, but should stay at 5-10 mph. There will be some cloud cover around for the morning, but again, the afternoon will be mostly sunny and quiet. It’s looking like a rather mild final home game for the Packers... evening kickoff temps should be close to 30 degrees. Clouds will increase Monday, but highs will still make it into the middle 30s.

Clouds increase for Tuesday, but it will remain dry. By Wednesday, a few flurries may fly and highs will be a little cooler in the lower 30s. The end of next week may turn a bit more active. Longer range guidance is coming into better agreement that a strong storm system will impact the area beginning late Thursday. For now, it appears we’ll be on the northern fringes of the system... but, we could still get into some light snow/mix Thursday and Friday. It’s preliminary and the forecast will certainly change around as we get closer. Be sure to check back for updates.

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: N 5-10 MPH

SUNDAY: SW 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Clouds gradually thin and decrease. Colder. LOW: 17

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Temps slightly above average. HIGH: 32 LOW: 19

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and mild for January. Around 30° for Packers-Lions kickoff. HIGH: 33 LOW: 20

MONDAY: Continued mild with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 35 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: Skies turn mostly cloudy. HIGH: 34 LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: Generally cloudy with a few flurries possible. HIGH: 32 LOW: 26

THURSDAY: Cloudy with late day snow or wintry mix developing. HIGH: 33 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with lingering snow early. HIGH: 31

