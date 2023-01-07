DAYS OF DRY & SUNNY WEATHER, A WEAK COLD FRONT BRING POSSIBLE FLURRIES EARLY TUESDAY

High pressure has formed and is moving across the northern Midwest as a weak low-pressure system impacts the southern Midwest. With high pressure in control, northeast Wisconsin will finally see sunshine starting Saturday and continue through Monday. Temperatures will gradually increase as high pressure moves across Wisconsin through Saturday changing the wind direction from the north to the south. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s which is seasonal, but highs will increase into the mid 30s by Monday and Tuesday. The dry and sunny weather will continue into Sunday, but by kickoff clouds will increase. Temperatures will be in the lower 30s for tailgating, then upper 20s by kickoff, and eventually lower 20s by the end of the game.

Looking ahead, Monday will be another mostly sunny to partly cloudy day as high pressure still remains in control over the Midwest. By Monday night, a weak cold front will bring the next low chance of snowflakes. The weak cold front will move from north to south over Wisconsin during the overnight hours into Tuesday morning. Due to lack of moisture and instability, the chance of snow is low. Our next winter system will affect northeast Wisconsin late next week starting Thursday.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N -> S 0-5 MPH

SUNDAY: SW 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Early clouds, mostly sunny day. HIGH: 32

TONIGHT: Chilly night again, partly cloudy. Wind chills could be in the single digits. LOW: 16

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, but mostly cloudy during Packers game. HIGH: 33 LOW: 19

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. HIGH: 36 LOW: 21

TUESDAY: Early snowflakes possible, mostly cloudy. HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 35 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, late chance of snowflakes? HIGH: 33 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: Chance of snow, mostly cloudy. HIGH: 30

