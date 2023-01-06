Wisconsin Republicans move closer to legalizing medical marijuana

Medical marijuana image
Medical marijuana image(WDAM)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. - Republican lawmakers who control the Wisconsin Legislature are moving closer to supporting the legalization of medical marijuana, after years of fighting efforts to loosen the state’s laws.

That is what Republican Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Thursday.

LeMahieu says he thinks that a bill to create a medical marijuana program in the state could be passed this legislative session as long as regulations are put forward to ensure it’s for those in serious pain.

Democrats, including Gov. Tony Evers, have long called for marijuana to be legalized in Wisconsin for medical and recreational use.

