Wisconsin governor to ban use of TikTok on state devices

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) says he will ban the use of social media app TikTok on state devices due to concerns over security.

Evers told WISN’s Matt Smith that he will issue an executive order banning the use of TikTok. The full Upfront interview with Gov. Evers will air on WBAY Sunday at 10 a.m.

“We consulted with FBI folks and our own emergency management folks, and we came to the conclusion it’s the best idea,” Evers tells Smith.

NEW: Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says he will ban the use of TikTok on state devices amid increasing security concerns. The governor says the executive order will be issued in the coming days.



Much more Sunday on UPFRONT on @WISN12News

The order could be issued within the next week.

Several other states have banned use of TikTok on government devices. TikTok’s corporate owner is ByteDance, a Chinese company. Critics allege it is controlled by the Chinese Communist Party. They believe the party officials can collect intelligence information from TikTok.

U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wisconsin), has repeatedly called on Evers to ban TikTok on government devices. Gallagher’s called TikTok “digital fentanyl.” Gallagher serves on the Select Committee on China.

Gallagher released a statement after the governor’s announcement.

“TikTok is a CCP trojan horse that can track someone’s location, monitor their keystrokes, and collect other pieces of sensitive information about them. This app belongs nowhere near any part of our government and I’m glad Governor Evers finally made the decision to ban TikTok on state devices. Now that Governor Evers has recognized the threat posed by the app, I hope he will also delete his campaign’s TikTok account,” Gallagher says.

In December, Gallagher and Wisconsin Republican colleagues wrote to Evers encouraging him to ban the app.

“We write to urge you to ban TikTok from Wisconsin government devices and to lead by example and delete TikTok from your own devices. TikTok is nefarious Chinese Communist Party (CCP) spyware that surveils American citizens, promotes CCP propaganda, and allows the CCP to censor and control Americans’ news and content. The United States Congress and multiple Biden Administration officials have raised concerns about TikTok on national security grounds and even called for a ban. These concerns are not localized at the federal level—this affects the Wisconsin state government and Wisconsinites at large. As governor, you should prohibit this app from state government devices,” the lawmakers wrote.

Gallagher was joined by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) and Reps. Glenn Grothman (R-WI), Bryan Steil (R-WI), Scott Fitzgerald (R-WI), and Tom Tiffany (R-WI).

