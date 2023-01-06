THE SUN MAKES A GRADUAL RETURN

A stubburn storm system led to some light snow throughout Thursday. The snow has wrapped up, but some roads will remain slick overnight as lows settle into the teens and 20s. The clouds continue tonight, but you could see some sunny breaks at times on Friday. Still, the day will feature more clouds than sun. Highs will be in the upper half of the 20s.

This slow low pressure system will finally leave us as we wrap up the week. We’ll get back into mostly sunny skies on Saturday. We should begin the day with lows in the teens, but highs get back into the lower 30s. The afternoon sunshine continues on Sunday and highs will be a bit milder in the middle 30s. We’ll stay mainly clear for the Packers/Lions game with a kickoff temperature near 30 degrees.

We’ll be even milder on Monday when highs will approach 40 degrees. Look for a mix of sun and clouds with the clouds turning thicker on Tuesday. Some northern flakes are possible, but most of us will remain snow free. Our weather could turn more active towards the middle of next week. Guidance is in good agreement on a stronger storm system coming off the Plains next Wednesday or Thursday, but there remains some significant differences in the timing and track of that storm system. It’s too early for the specifics, but it’s certainly something we’ll be watching closely. Be sure to check back for updates.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: NW 5-10 MPH

SATURDAY: N 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A bit colder. Some roads remain slick. LOW: 23

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and seasonable. HIGH: 29 LOW: 17

SATURDAY: Morning clouds NORTH. Otherwise, mostly sunny. HIGH: 32 LOW: 22

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. A bit milder. HIGH: 35 LOW: 24

MONDAY: Mild for January with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies. Northern flakes possible. HIGH: 33 LOW: 21

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with spotty flakes. Colder and brisk. HIGH: 29 LOW: 24

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with flakes possible. HIGH: 30

