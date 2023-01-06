Popular Green Bay summer music festival is moving to new location

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - After three years on Green Bay’s city deck - and one year virtual due to the pandemic - Rock the Dock 2023 will be held in De Pere’s Voyager Park.

The event coordinator says with the growth of the festival that this location will provide more space for bigger crowds and their drone show and their robotic competition.

There will also be better parking options and the opportunity to add new features such as food trucks and possibly a car show.

Dawn Paradiso. Rock the Dock Event Coordinator, says: “We want to work with people that want to understand our growth and have no surprises whatsoever. We want to make sure that the fees that are attached to all of this are right upfront, not after the fact and again, the City of De Pere, they just opened their arms to us.”

Rock the Dock is a fundraiser for Compassionate Health Care’s annual holiday giving campaign.

While admission is free, people are encouraged to bring personal care items, such as shampoo or cleaning supplies to be donated to those in need in our area.

Rock the Dock will be held on Saturday, August 19. It’ll kick off early at 11 am.

