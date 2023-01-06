Packers linebacker fractures his femur

By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Green Bay Packers practice-squad linebacker DQ Thomas fractured his femur during a Thursday practice.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur called it a “freak” incident in which two players collided during a team period.

The Packers signed Thomas to their practice squad Sept. 20.

He initially had signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee.

