Oshkosh warming shelter ready to resume normal operations

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Day by Day Warming Shelter, 449 High Ave., is ready to resume normal operations next week. This, after Winnebago County issued an emergency declaration on December 21 allowing county workers to temporarily take over the facility.

Day by Day Warming Shelter says it used the time to train staff and volunteers to reinforce the shelter’s mission, revisit shelter rules and consequences for not following them, and establish healthy boundaries and ensure the shelter is safe for everyone who uses it and establishes healthy boundaries.

The warming shelter, which first opened in 2011, was in danger of closing due to staff shortages.

County Executive Jon Doemel said the staff shortage was tied to drug issues with people seeking help at the shelter. “Every county is facing different issues, but the overdoses are a real thing. Fentanyl is in just about everywhere. So I think it’s more than just a Day by Day issue there,” Doemel told us last month.

The emergency declaration ensured the shelter would stay open through the holidays and offer 24-hour service during the severe weather that hit the area before Christmas.

Executive Director Molly Butz said in a statement they were grateful for the support from Winnebago County and the City of Oshkosh. “Our team is ready to take the reins back and assume operations. We want to assure the community that we simply needed time to reset, and deal with staffing shortages, as well as some poor choices and behaviors we were seeing among some guests. Our team is extremely qualified to handle these issues going forward in a compassionate but firm manner,” Butz wrote.

The shelter is open overnight from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. As we reported last month, it normally houses 14 people each night and puts up many more at a local motel.

A new shelter with a 50-bed capacity is expected to open in April. The 12,900-square foot building at the corner of Ceape Ave. and Broad St. will be ADA compliant and have enhanced security, showers, a warming kitchen, a learning and computer lab, classroom space, and on-site laundry facilities. It will be open every day of the year.

