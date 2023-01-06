Oshkosh Fire Department responded to record number of calls in 2022

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Fire Department answered over 10,000 calls for service for the first time in its history last year.

The fire department tells Action 2 News it finished 2022 with 10,405 calls. Calls have increased 15% since 2019.

Fire Chief Mike Stanley says the department is emphasizing risk-reduction efforts to hold back the growing number of fires, medical calls, ice rescues and other incidents.

“The City of Oshkosh’s population continues to increase, and as a large number of the population ages, I foresee a continued increase in demand for our services,” Chief Stanley wrote in a statement. With a fixed number of resources such as firefighters, apparatus, and fire stations the Department continues to implement and utilize risk-reduction programs to attempt to reduce the numbers of incidents by preventing them in the first place.”

