Judge orders Wisconsin DOJ agent to stand trial for shooting

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin Department of Justice agent who wounded an unarmed Black man during a Madison traffic stop last year has been ordered to stand trial.

Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne charged state Division of Criminal Investigation Special Agent Mark Wagner in September with second-degree reckless endangerment using a dangerous weapon.

Ozanne alleges Wagner wounded Quadren Wilson last February after authorities stopped his car. Wilson was unarmed but wanted for dealing drugs.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Judge Chris Taylor ordered Wagner to stand trial following a preliminary hearing on Thursday. Wagner’s attorney said his client’s use of force was justified because he believed a gunshot had been fired from inside the vehicle.

