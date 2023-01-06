Health Care stresses importance of AED and CPR training in schools and communities

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - — Last Monday night, we joined the millions of others across the world who watched in disbelief as Damar Hamlin went into sudden cardiac arrest and collapsed during an NFL game. While the scene was shocking, the rapid response of medical personnel was amazing — and undoubtedly gave Mr. Hamlin a far better chance at survival.

While Mr. Hamlin benefitted from the world-class medical care provided by the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals and National Football League, that kind of quick, life-saving action should be available to anyone, anywhere. And with Project ADAM, it can be.

Project ADAM is a nationwide initiative founded by 38 pediatric health care systems and has saved the lives of more than 200 children, adolescents and adults who went into sudden cardiac arrest. It was started in 1999 with three primary goals:

1. Raise awareness about sudden cardiac arrest in children and adults

2. Create safety nets across communities to prepare bystanders to respond confidently to a sudden cardiac arrest

3. Serve as a resource in the establishment of cardiac emergency action plans within schools, community centers, youth sports and beyond, to create more Heart Safe spaces. On average, if someone has a sudden cardiac arrest outside of a medical setting, they have approximately a 10 percent chance of survival.

As all of our thoughts remain with the health of Damar Hamlin, we are reminded of Adam Lemel. In 1999, 17-year-old Adam went into cardiac arrest during a high school basketball game and passed away. In the wake of that tragedy, Adam’s family was determined to ensure no one else would suffer the same fate. Together with Stuart Berger, MD, and Children’s Wisconsin, they formed Project ADAM (Automated Defibrillators in Adam’s Memory). Today, there are 38 Project ADAM affiliated sites in 29 states.

While sudden cardiac arrest is uncommon in young people, it sadly does happen. And it’s exactly that — sudden and unexpected. But, immediate CPR and the availability of an AED can double or triple a person’s chance of survival. So while you can’t predict when one might strike, you can plan your response.

That’s where Project ADAM is making a difference. For more information about Project ADAM, educational resources and how to become an affiliated site, visit the Project ADAM website at projectadam.com.

Additionally, the Center for Childhood Safety is offering CPR certification classes, where life-saving techniques will be taught: the Heimlich maneuver and infant to adult CPR.

In class, you’ll learn the proper techniques for breathing, chest thrusts, back blows, and more. First aid training and AED usage will also be taught.

The other advantage of taking a class is that you’ll get experience practicing these emergency techniques — and studies have shown that the more people practice, the more confident they are in a true emergency.

2023 Class Schedule: Tuesday, January 24th Wednesday, February 15th Saturday, April 22nd Tuesday, June 13th Saturday, August 19th Saturday, September 23rd Tuesday, October 24th Thursday, November 16th Those who successfully complete the course will receive CPR certification. Classes in January, February, June, October, and November will run from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and courses in April, August, and September will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and the cost per person is $50. To register for a class, visit https://www.centerforchildsafety.org/programs.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.