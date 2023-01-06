Green and gold reaching for glory

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) waves to fans as he leaves the field following...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) waves to fans as he leaves the field following an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Green Bay, Wis. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. The Packers defeated the Rams 24-12. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)(Mike Roemer | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - While the Packers’ colors will be dominant at Sunday night’s big game, there will also be a bit Buffalo Blue.

As Bills player Damar Hamlin continues to make a remarkable recovery from an on-field-collapse this week, the Packers are planning an on-field honor for him.

Team officials are expecting a play-off atmosphere at Lambeau Field on Sunday.

Fans showing up for the game can expect an announcement right before kickoff as a show of support for Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills who collapsed during the Monday Night game.

On the field, the number 3 at each 30-yard line will be outlined in blue which is the color for the Bills and the number Hamlin wears for the team.

Aaron Popkey, Director of Public Affairs with the Green Bay Packers, says: ““I think football fans, sports fans, and even casual fans have been following a story and everything that went on there and everyone that sent their well wishes, thoughts and prayers, and it’s great to see the community of sports come together and show that.”

Also prior to the game, fans can expect a spotlight to be used for player introduction and other special lightning effects throughout the game to energize the crowd.

