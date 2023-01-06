GRADUAL CLEARING THROUGH TODAY, SUNNY & MILD WEEKEND IN TIME FOR PACKERS GAME

As the first week of 2023 wraps up, the slow-moving system that has caused the snowflakes and gloomy conditions the last several days has moved off into Michigan. From here on out well into next week, high pressure will keep northeast Wisconsin dry and quiet. High pressure will bring back the sunshine this weekend and temperatures will slowly warm up to the upper 30s by next Monday. For highs on Friday, temperatures will remain consistent in the mid to upper 20s with calm winds from the northwest and lows in the mid to upper teens.

Heading into the weekend, sunshine will stay around keeping the Packers game sunny and nice. Temperatures will begin to warm up as a ridge pattern aloft brings warmer weather from the southwest. By Sunday, temperatures will be in the mid 30s eventually reaching near 40 degrees by Monday. The dry weather continues into next week as high pressure continues to keep the area dry. A weak cold front will push through on Tuesday bringing back the cloud cover and colder temperatures. There’s a small chance for a wintry mix, but otherwise there’s no other chance for snow or wintry mix.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: WNW 5-10 MPH

SATURDAY: N 0-5 MPH

TODAY: Overcast to start the day, gradual clearing with brief sunshine by the afternoon. HIGH: 29

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, chilly night. LOW: 17

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, seasonal. HIGH: 31 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: It’s Gameday, and it will be sunny and nice. HIGH: 35 LOW: 22

MONDAY: Warmest day, mostly sunny to partly cloudy. HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, snowflakes? HIGH: 34 LOW: 19

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. HIGH: 29 LOW: 20

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of snowflakes? HIGH: 28

