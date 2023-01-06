Couple suspected in business burglaries in Manitowoc, other counties

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding Javier and Haley Romero, who are suspected of “numerous” car wash burglaries in our viewing area.

The sheriff’s office says the burglaries happened in Manitowoc and neighboring counties.

The Romeros may be staying in hotels in the community when they commit burglaries.

If you think you’ve seen them or have information about their current or prior locations, or have other information that could help the investigation, call Detective Steber at (920) 683-6170 or email nathanielsteber@manitowoccountywi.gov. You can also provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers, (920) 683-4466, or using the P3 tips app for mobile devices.

