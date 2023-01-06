Officer for a day: Neenah teen battling brain cancer joins police force

(WBAY)
By Emily Roberts
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Menasha Police Department has a special new officer... just for one day.

A Fox Valley teen battling brain cancer fulfilled his wish of joining the force Friday. 13-year-old Chance van Stippen learned the ropes from officers with Menasha, Neenah and Fox Crossing.

“It was emotional,” Chance’s mother Shayla Van Stippen sad. “But Chance was the happiest I’ve seen him in a long time.”

“We really want Chance to feel special. We know he is going through some hard times” Menasha Police Chief Nick Thorn explained.

Chance continues to battle an aggressive form of brain cancer. He finished radiation this week. Soon he’s starting clinical trials, trying to pinpoint a cure.

“If it was up to him he would live a full life and be a cop until he was old and gray,” Shayla said.

Chance used a taser to shoot Velcro at a willing officer while checking out the Fox Valley Technical College’s Public Safety Center.

He also fit some target practice into his busy schedule... no live ammunition, just paint balls!

That’s all before looking in the trunk of a squad car and attempting a low-speed pursuit.

“He’s wanted to experience all of the things in the department. He wants to work his way. If it was up to him and he got to have his whole life, that’s what he would do,” Shayla continued.

“Chance’s smile lights up a room. He is so happy and excited to learn about policing,” Thorn said.

He’s taking home some special keepsakes to remember his day on the job.

“Oshkosh Police and Fire made a custom badge for him. The uniform shop up in Green Bay donated an entire uniform for him. We’ve had multiple donations,” Community Liaison Officer with Menasha Dan Hoernke explained.

Anyone looking to support chance can send cards to 7279 Commerce Plaza Dr. in Neenah.

Shayla said, “He just genuinely loves when he’s getting comments and knows that there’s people in the world that care and are encouraging him.”

Action 2 News first met the Van Stippen family last year after they lost their home to a fire.

They have GoFundMe pages to help with home and medical expenses.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill Ferrario appears in court for initial appearance on Jan. 4, 2023
Former Packer charged with disorderly conduct, separate OWI charge, released on bond
Woman charged for swatting
Green Bay woman arrested after four months of false 911 calls
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills safety Damar Hamlin awake, communicating, doctors say
FILE - A Buffalo Bills helmet sits on the field before an NFL football game against the...
NFL: Bills-Bengals won’t resume; playoff scenarios revealed
John Solberg
Solberg gets 30 months in prison for federal car sales fraud scheme

Latest News

Cop for a day in the Fox Valley
Cop for a day in the Fox Valley
DEBRIEF: The mood at Lambeau Field
First Alert Weather forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More sun this weekend
Rock the Dock 2023 in new location
Rock the Dock 2023 in new location