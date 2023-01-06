Competency hearing Friday for woman charged in murder, dismemberment

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman charged with the murder and dismemberment of a man in Green Bay is scheduled to return to court Friday for a competency hearing.

Taylor Schabusiness, 25, is charged with the February 2022 killing of Shad Thyrion. Schabusiness is being held on a $2 million cash bond.

Schabusiness and her attorney argue that Schabusiness is not mentally competent to stand trial, stating she doesn’t understand the charges against her.

Doctors who have submitted reports on Schabusiness are scheduled to testify at the hearing Friday. Action 2 News will bring you updates on air and online.

On Feb. 23, police were called to a home on Stony Brook Lane. The caller reported finding her son’s severed head in a bucket.

Police learned that Taylor Schabusiness may have been the last person to be seen with the victim, Shad Thyrion. They found Schabusiness at a home on Eastman Avenue. She had dried blood on her clothing.

Police searched Schabusiness’s van and the rear passenger seat. They found a crock pot box with “additional human body parts including legs,” according to the criminal complaint.

Police obtained a search warrant for the home on Stony Brook Lane, which belonged to the victim’s mother. In addition to the human head, they found a “male organ” in the bucket. They found “body fluid” and knives.

In a storage tote, they found an upper torso.

Police interviewed Schabusiness and asked her what happened. She replied, “That is a good question.” Schabusiness said she and the victim were together all day Tuesday and had been smoking meth. After they arrived at the Stony Brook home, they were having sex and incorporated chains. Schabusiness said she blacked out during part of it but just went “crazy” and started strangling the victim.

Schabusiness told investigators she did not mean to kill the victim but she enjoyed choking him and continued to do it. Prosecutors say the sexual assault charge is for acts that happened after the victim died.

Schabusiness has pleaded guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. She’s charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Mutilating a Corpse, and 3rd Degree Sexual Assault.

The “insanity plea” triggers the requirement for mental health examinations.

Attorney Quinn Jolly told the court in October that he had seen a dramatic decline in his client’s ability to assist and understand the case against her.

