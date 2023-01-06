Bills to wear ‘3′ patches on jerseys at Sunday’s game to honor Damar Hamlin

In a news release, the team said the jersey patches are just one of many ways the Bills will be honoring safety Damar Hamlin, who remains in the hospital after he suffered cardiac arrest on the field this week.(Twitter / @BuffloBills via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) – The Buffalo Bills will be wearing a patch with the number “3″ on their jerseys at their next game on Sunday against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium.

In a news release, the team said the jersey patches are just one of many ways the Bills will be honoring safety Damar Hamlin, who remains in the hospital after he suffered cardiac arrest on the field this week.

Hamlin’s number will also be represented on the Bills’ T-shirts for pregame warm-ups, which will read “Love for Damar 3.”

The team said business staff will be wearing “3″ lapel pins.

The “3″ in each 30-yard line number on the field will be outlined in Buffalo Bills blue for Sunday’s game, the team said.

The Bills are encouraging all NFL teams to join them in wearing “Love for Damar 3″ warm-up T-shirts and outline their “3″s in each 30-yard line number on their fields in blue.

