Wisconsin woman charged with repeatedly poisoning husband

By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin woman accused of repeatedly poisoning her veterinarian husband with animal euthanasia drugs has been charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that 50-year-old Amanda Chapin of Monroe was charged Dec. 28. Authorities say she poisoned her 70-year-old husband, Gary Chapin, three times during July and August.

According to a criminal complaint, the final dose rendered Gary Chapin comatose for four days. Blood tests showed barbiturates in his system that came from drugs he used to euthanize animals.

Online court records show the couple married in March and Gary Chapin filed for divorce five months later.

