Wisconsin DNR helps cleaning up slippery mess after huge butter spill

A fire at Associated Milk Producers Inc. started in a room that stored butter.
A fire at Associated Milk Producers Inc. started in a room that stored butter.(NBC15/Phoebe Murray)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is helping local government and applicable parties clean up a butter spill that resulted from a fire at the Associated Milk Producers, Inc. (AMPI) facility in Portage, Wisconsin. The fire happened on Jan. 2.

DNR staff report that approximately 20 gallons of butter entered the adjacent canal via a storm sewer. Absorbent booms were deployed in the canal to contain the discharged material. The butter has since been removed.

The storm sewers are currently clear due to the volume of fire suppression water that flushed through them during the firefighting efforts.

Most of the butter that left the facility exited via the sanitary sewer and traveled to the wastewater treatment plant. Wastewater plant personnel have been clearing butter out of the plant since the incident. The treatment plant has operated effectively without disruption, though some temporary exceedances are anticipated.

So far, environmental impacts are minimal. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill Ferrario appears in court for initial appearance on Jan. 4, 2023
Former Packer charged with disorderly conduct, separate OWI charge, released on bond
Police respond to an incident in the 1300 block of Smith Street in Green Bay.
Green Bay standoff ends with arrest; person wanted in murder case arrested in Oconto
Stolen snowmobiles
Statewide alert sent on snowmobiles stolen from northern Wisconsin cabin
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills safety Damar Hamlin awake, communicating, doctors say
Police respond to home on W. Summer Street in Appleton. Nov. 15, 2022.
Police announce arrest in Appleton murder

Latest News

John Solberg (file image)
Solberg gets 30 months in prison for federal car sales fraud scheme
In this Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019 photo a young bull moose with snow on its face feeds on twigs in...
New Zoo in Green Bay offers half-price admissions during winter months
Holly Arcand is accused of making multiple false 911 calls in Brown County
Green Bay woman arrested after four months of false 911 calls
The winning Megabucks ticket was sold at Wayne’s Food Plus in Luck, Wis.
Lucky in Luck: $15.1 million-winning lottery ticket sold Wednesday