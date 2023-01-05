Two Dozen Drivers Suspected of OWI Arrested by Green Bay Police During Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department ended the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over holiday enforcement campaign with 24 suspected OWI arrests from December 16, 2022, to January 1, 2023.

Eight of those suspected impaired driving arrests were made over the course of the New Year’s Eve & New Year’s Day weekend from December 31, 2022, to January 1, 2023, in the City of Green Bay.

During the initiative, Green Bay Police also partnered in five OWI Taskforce deployments with other Brown County law enforcement agencies and the Wisconsin State Patrol, resulting in 40 total arrests as well as one Click It or Ticket deployment resulting in 35 total citations.

Those who need help finding a safe ride home either for themselves or someone else, can download the free Drive Sober mobile app from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation website at https://zeroinwisconsin.gov/programs/impaired-driving/.

