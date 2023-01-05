Solberg to be sentenced Thursday in federal car sales fraud scheme

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man convicted in a federal car sales fraud scheme will learn his sentence Thursday in federal court in Green Bay.

John Solberg pleaded guilty to Count 15 in the indictment as part of a plea agreement to avoid a jury trial. That count is knowingly delivering a promissory note worth $28,000 through U.S. Mail. Solberg had been facing an additional 14 counts of wire fraud, but those counts were dismissed as part of the agreement.

Solberg was arrested and charged in 2019 after a multi-year investigation into his businesses Standard Pre-Owned and Backwoods Bargains in Suamico and Kaukauna. Investigators say he forged titles and sold cars but kept the money instead of paying the owners of the vehicles.

Action 2 News has been following the story since 2016. First Alert Investigates has reported on multiple businesses run by John Solberg, resulting in legal trouble for him and countless customers alleging they were cheated out of money.

The federal indictment in the car sales fraud case says Solberg conspired to “defraud automobile sellers, automobile buyers, financial institutions, and others through the use of the United States mail, by means of interstate wire communications, and by concealing material facts from federally insured financial institutions.

Count 15 reads: “On or about April 21, 2016, in the State and Eastern District of Wisconsin, having devised the scheme described in paragraphs 3 through 5 of this indictment, and for the purpose of executing the scheme, and attempting to do so, JOHN M. SOLBERG, knowingly caused to be delivered by United States mail a promissory note in the amount of $28,000 to S.R. and A.R.”

In December, Solberg’s attorney sent a letter to the court asking the judge to not sentence Solberg to prison.

“Solberg has been deterred and the community does not need custodial protection from him. No victims were physically harmed in this matter, and it should not be ignored that while Mr. Solberg is 100% responsible for the illegal business practices that took place, he was not the only individual who participated in and benefitted from the scheme at issue,” writes attorney Mark D. Richards. “While the offense pled to is serious, institutional incarceration would also serve no benefit to the victims in this case. Mr. Solberg made every attempt to set away the necessary amount of restitution for this case over two years ago. However, Mr. Solberg unfortunately still has a substantial amount of restitution left to pay, and he will be unable to earn the money necessary to pay this if he is ordered to serve a prison sentence.

“The charges, public humiliation, and his pretrial supervision have already helped rehabilitate him, while imprisoning him will detract from the progress he has already made. A prison sentence in this matter will only devastate his young daughter, leave his employees without an income, retard his maturity and career, increase his risk of recidivism, and leave his victims waiting even longer to be made whole. Therefore, a non-custodial sentence, consisting of a long term of supervision and a period of home confinement is sufficient, but not greater than necessary.”

Action 2 News will have coverage of the sentencing Thursday.

