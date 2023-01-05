SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: The music man of Ashwaubenon

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - An 82-year-old Ashwaubenon man is keeping the rhythm in local bands.

Thursday in Small Towns, we meet drummer Bill Schubert.

Schubert has been playing the drums for more than seven decades. His journey started as a child in South Dakota.

In 1962, he joined the 5th Army Band in Chicago.

“Played all kinds of stuff there, I opened the old Milwaukee Art Museum, the first one when they cut the ribbon, I was in the group that played for that; when they unveiled the Picasso in Daly Plaza in Chicago I was there in the band when that happened, was at the gravesite band for Herbert Hoover when he passed away,” Schubert says.

