SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: The music man of Ashwaubenon

By Jeff Alexander
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - An 82-year-old Ashwaubenon man is keeping the rhythm in local bands.

Thursday in Small Towns, we meet drummer Bill Schubert.

Schubert has been playing the drums for more than seven decades. His journey started as a child in South Dakota.

In 1962, he joined the 5th Army Band in Chicago.

“Played all kinds of stuff there, I opened the old Milwaukee Art Museum, the first one when they cut the ribbon, I was in the group that played for that; when they unveiled the Picasso in Daly Plaza in Chicago I was there in the band when that happened, was at the gravesite band for Herbert Hoover when he passed away,” Schubert says.

Thursday on Action 2 News at 6, Jeff Alexander takes us to Ashwaubenon to meet the man who keeps the beat.

Have an idea for Small Towns? Email smalltowns@wbay.com

Watch all the Small Towns reports here: https://www.wbay.com/news/small-towns/

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill Ferrario appears in court for initial appearance on Jan. 4, 2023
Former Packer charged with disorderly conduct, separate OWI charge, released on bond
Police respond to an incident in the 1300 block of Smith Street in Green Bay.
Green Bay standoff ends with arrest; person wanted in murder case arrested in Oconto
Stolen snowmobiles
Statewide alert sent on snowmobiles stolen from northern Wisconsin cabin
Police respond to home on W. Summer Street in Appleton. Nov. 15, 2022.
Police announce arrest in Appleton murder
Buffalo Bills saftey Damar Hamlin,left and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden,right prior...
NFL rallies to support Hamlin as his condition improves

Latest News

Fire started in an apartment above Bull Pen Tavern in Fond du Lac.
Several pets die in fire above Fond du Lac bar
January 5 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Light snow
John Solberg (file image)
Solberg to be sentenced Thursday in federal car sales fraud scheme
Drummer Bill Schubert
SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: Music man of Ashwaubenon