Sheriff: 19-year-old arrested for impersonating deputy, pulling people over

An Oklahoma sheriff said a 19-year-old man from Tennessee was arrested for dressing like a deputy and pulling people over. (SOURCE: KOCO)
By Alyse Jones
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KOCO) – A man in Oklahoma was arrested after officers said he impersonated a deputy and pulled over drivers.

The Oklahoma County sheriff Tommie Johnson said 19-year-old Jackson Jones, from Tennessee, would flash his headlights and pull over cars in Choctaw.

Authorities said he was dressed in a vest which said “sheriff” and carried handcuffs, knives, a flashlight and a duty belt.

Johnson said this may not have been the first time Jones was pulled over for impersonating an officer.

“Honestly, it’s really dangerous,” Johnson said. “When we see the times that we’re in, and what law enforcement officers are going through on the day to day, why you would put yourself in this situation, I don’t know.”

Bodycam video shows deputies questioning Jones and patting down his vest.

Authorities said Jones never showed his employment by a law enforcement agency, and witnesses told police he was parked in a driveway, pretending to be on duty.

Johnson said he wants the community to be aware of any imposters pretending to be a law enforcement officer.

“Should anyone come in contact with this situation and you have, maybe, any second thoughts or ‘man, maybe I need to check’, call 911,” he said. “You’ll see a badge, you’ll see patches, and they’ll also have IDs, just like I wear on my chest, to show that I am certified with a law enforcement agency.”

