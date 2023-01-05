Several pets die in fire above Fond du Lac bar

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:59 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire damaged an apartment above a bar in Fond du Lac Wednesday night. Several animals died in the fire.

At about 9:59 p.m., Fond du Lac Fire Rescue was called to the Bull Pen tavern at 243 W. 9th Street for a report of a fire.

Crews found heavy fire coming from a second-floor window. Firefighters went inside to attack the flames. They found no occupants in the apartment.

The department says there was heavy damage to the apartment and smoke and water damage to the building.

It took about 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

“There were no injuries reported, however, several pets perished in the fire,” reads a statement from Battalion Chief James Wamswer.

The fire is under investigation.

