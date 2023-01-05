Packers have turned tables with turnover margin in win streak

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The turnover tale has played a large role in the Packers’ rise to prominence late this year. But it also played a large role in their loss to the Lions earlier this season. In a 5th straight defeat for Green Bay, Aaron Rodgers threw an unthinkable 3 interceptions deep in Detroit territory. The Packers are hoping to produce better results in that department Sunday night.

“It makes a huge difference,” Rodgers said. “But it is emphasized every single week. It is one of those dead-horse stats that is getting beat up every week. It’s like, ‘yeah, we get it. Turnover margin equates to victories. And here are the stats.’ That’s a part of football. When our defense gets 4 turnovers, and we don’t turn it over, we are going to win a lot of those games. They have been doing a great job. The last 5 quarters, they have had 7 turnovers. That’s impressive stuff. We should win all of those games.”

“It’s been huge,” said defensive lineman Kenny Clark. “We all know with the turnovers, getting the ball back to #12, he will put points on the board. So anytime we can do that it will be huge for out team”

“The game doesn’t change,” said receiver Randall Cobb. “It’s about continuing to stay on the field offensively, moving the sticks, scoring when you get in the red zone, playing sound football on special teams, and your defense getting turnovers. That has always been the key. Especially late in the year when teams create turnovers and win the turnover battle, normally they win that game.”

The Packers ranked near the bottom of the league in turnover margin before their win streak began, but have risen all the way to #8 in the NFL. But the Lions are even better, ranking 6th.

